Civil rights leaders have joined family and friends for a service in Minneapolis in George Floyd's honour. The service was held on the day new charges were announced against the four police officers present when Mr Floyd died.

Also in the programme: Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong have defied a police ban to hold vigils marking the Tiananmen Square crackdown that took place in Beijing in 1989; and how tens of millions of babies are missing out on life-saving immunisations because of the coronavirus pandemic.