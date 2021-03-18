Main content

EU agency says AstraZeneca vaccine is 'safe and effective'

Following worries over blood clots the European Union's drugs regulator concludes the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective

After many countries ‘paused’ use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over worries about blood clots, the European Union's drugs regulator has concluded that the vaccine is both safe and effective.

Also on the program, large numbers of unaccompanied children are attempting to cross the border from Mexico to the United States and Spain passes a controversial euthanasia law.

(Photo: Woman getting vaccinated. Credit: EPA)

11 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Thu 18 Mar 2021 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

18/03/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

Angry start to US-China talks

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Thu 18 Mar 2021 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.