After many countries ‘paused’ use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over worries about blood clots, the European Union's drugs regulator has concluded that the vaccine is both safe and effective.

Also on the program, large numbers of unaccompanied children are attempting to cross the border from Mexico to the United States and Spain passes a controversial euthanasia law.

(Photo: Woman getting vaccinated. Credit: EPA)