Continue using AstraZeneca vaccine, says WHO

Spain, France, Italy and Germany temporarily suspend the AstraZeneca jab in response to Norwegian concerns about blood clots.

The WHO urges countries not to pause Covid-19 vaccinations, as several major EU countries halt their rollouts of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab. It says there is no evidence of a link between the vaccine and blood clots. Spain, France, Italy and Germany joined smaller nations in halting vaccinations as a precaution while checks are made.

Also in the programme: The UN special envoy for Syria tells the BBC there's a window of opportunity to end the war ten years after it started; and in the conflict-hit Ethiopian region of Tigray, more than two out of three health centres have been attacked and ransacked, according to the medical charity MSF. Newshour asks Ethiopia's health minister about it.

(Photo credit: EPA)

