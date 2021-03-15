Myanmar's military has imposed martial law across more districts around the country following the deadliest day of protests since February's coup. About 50 people were reported killed when troops and police opened fire on protesters in various areas on Sunday. Most deaths were in Yangon.

Also in the programme: Thousands march against sexual assault in Australia; and Beyonce and Taylor Swift make history at the Grammys.

(Photo: Security forces used live rounds against protesters in Hlaing Tharyar. Credit: Reuters)