More than 20 people have been killed in Yangon as Chinese owned factories are set ablaze

Security forces opened fire in the Yangon area of Hlaing Tharyar as protesters used sticks and knives. The junta declared martial law in the area after Chinese businesses were attacked. Protesters believe China is giving support to the Burmese military.

Also on the programme there have been serious defeats for Angela Merkel's CDU party in local elections in Germany. And we pay tribute to Thione Seck, a giant of Senegalese music who has died at the age of 66.

(Picture: Property set ablaze in the Yangon area of Hlaing Tharyar Credit: EPA)