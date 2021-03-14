Main content

London's police criticised over handling of dead woman vigil

London's Metropolitan Police is facing criticism for its handling of Saturday's unauthorised vigil for Sarah Everard, a young woman whose body was found last week and whose death has ignited a national debate about violence against women.
Also on the programme, Ireland becomes the latest country to suspend the use of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot concerns; and why isn't North Korea responding to the Biden Administration?
(Picture: Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand. REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

