Almost 200 opposition figures are arrested in Moscow

We hear from Maria Kuznetsova, one of the activists arrested.

The delegates from across the country were meeting to prepare for municipal elections; instead they ended up posting selfies from inside police vans.

Also on the programme, eight protesters in Myanmar have been shot dead by the security forces. And we go to Bolivia where the former president, Evo Morales, has demanded punishment for the people involved in what he described as a coup against him in 2019. His comment, in a tweet, followed the arrest on sedition charges of the woman who succeeded him.

(Picture: Selfie from inside a Russian Police van. Taken by Maria Kuznetsova)

Myanmar coup: The 'battle tactics' used in crackdowns on protests

14/03/2021 13:06 GMT

