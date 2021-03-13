Violence continues to escalate in Myanmar as security forces hunt and kill the protestors, eight more are shot dead in the streets.

Violence continues to escalate in Myanmar as security forces hunt and kill the protestors, eight more are shot dead in the streets. We hear from a young protestor in Yangon, determined to continue their fight.

Also in the programme: Twenty-five years since the horrific murder of schoolchildren in the Scottish town of Dunblane, memories of that day don't fade.

And as Italy moves into a Covid-19 lockdown again, a doctor tells us how people are weary of restrictions, and medical staff is exhausted.

(Photo: Human rights groups are calling on Myanmar's military to end it's use of lethal force against civilians. Credit: Getty Images)