Mozambique’s president sacks top generals amid surge of insecurity
Thousands of civilians remain trapped in the northern city of Palma
No official reason has been given for the sackings but there is growing concern that the military has been unable to prevent attacks by Islamist militants in Cabo Delgado province, in the north of the country.
Also in the programme: Large parts of Italy are to be placed in strict lockdown from Monday amid a rise in Covid-19 infections; and the world famous Kew Gardens in London is to label plants explaining their dark connections to Britain's colonial past.
(Photo: Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi speaks with the press. Credit: Reuters).
