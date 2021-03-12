Main content

Mozambique’s president sacks top generals amid surge of insecurity

Thousands of civilians remain trapped in the northern city of Palma

No official reason has been given for the sackings but there is growing concern that the military has been unable to prevent attacks by Islamist militants in Cabo Delgado province, in the north of the country.

Also in the programme: Large parts of Italy are to be placed in strict lockdown from Monday amid a rise in Covid-19 infections; and the world famous Kew Gardens in London is to label plants explaining their dark connections to Britain's colonial past.

(Photo: Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi speaks with the press. Credit: Reuters).

Yesterday 21:06GMT
12/03/2021 20:06 GMT

13/03/2021 13:06 GMT

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
