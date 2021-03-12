Mozambique: Thousands trapped by Islamist militants
The insurgency in north-east Mozambique has driven half a million people from their homes
The president of Mozambique has sacked the head of the army and the air force chief at a time of increased insecurity in the north-east, where an Islamist insurgency has driven more than half a million people from their homes in the past year. Aid agencies are calling the conflict in Cabo Delgado province an urgent and forgotten humanitarian crisis. A BBC team reports exclusively from the besieged town of Palma – the first international journalists to do so.
Also in the programme: The archbishop of Yangon calls on the security forces in Myanmar to stop the killing of protestors; and the king of the Zulu Nation in South Africa has died.
(Image: People queuing for food in Palma, Cabo Delgado province. Credit: BBC)
Last on
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 14:06GMTBBC World Service