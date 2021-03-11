Main content
Covid-19: Brazil figures surge again
The country has the second highest death toll in the world, behind the US
One year on from the World Health Organisation’s declaration that the new coronavirus was a global pandemic, we hear from Brazil where hospitals are reaching capacity as the country registers a record number of Covid-related deaths in a single day. We speak to David Almeida, the mayor of Manaus, the origin of a new and more infectious variant.
Also in the programme: China approves measures which allow Beijing to vet all candidates for the Hong Kong legislature; and Prince William says the British Royal family is “not a racist family”.
(Photo: Two women cry during the burial of one relative in Manaus in January 2021. Credits: Reuters).
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only
Broadcast
