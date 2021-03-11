Main content

Covid-19: Brazil figures surge again

The country has the second highest death toll in the world, behind the US

One year on from the World Health Organisation’s declaration that the new coronavirus was a global pandemic, we hear from Brazil where hospitals are reaching capacity as the country registers a record number of Covid-related deaths in a single day. We speak to David Almeida, the mayor of Manaus, the origin of a new and more infectious variant.

Also in the programme: China approves measures which allow Beijing to vet all candidates for the Hong Kong legislature; and Prince William says the British Royal family is “not a racist family”.

(Photo: Two women cry during the burial of one relative in Manaus in January 2021. Credits: Reuters).

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

11/03/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

12/03/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.