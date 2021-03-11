The country has the second highest death toll in the world, behind the US

One year on from the World Health Organisation’s declaration that the new coronavirus was a global pandemic, we hear from Brazil where hospitals are reaching capacity as the country registers a record number of Covid-related deaths in a single day. We speak to David Almeida, the mayor of Manaus, the origin of a new and more infectious variant.

Also in the programme: China approves measures which allow Beijing to vet all candidates for the Hong Kong legislature; and Prince William says the British Royal family is “not a racist family”.

(Photo: Two women cry during the burial of one relative in Manaus in January 2021. Credits: Reuters).