Myanmar: Security forces attempt to break a strike against the coup

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Myanmar's security forces have begun evicting railway workers from their homes in an attempt to break a general strike against the coup. There have been appeals to find those expelled food and shelter. Earlier images on social media showed the security forces forcing workers in Yangon back to work at gunpoint.

he number of patients in intensive care has reached a new high in the Czech Republic, as several Central European countries struggle with a new wave of the virus.

And two Syrian women reflect on how their lives have changed, ten years after the uprising against the Assad regime.

(Photo: Protesters have taken to the streets in their thousands since the coup - and have been met with increasing force. Credit: EPA)

