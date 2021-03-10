Police from Myanmar tell the BBC they fled to India after refusing to carry out orders.

Police officers from Myanmar have told the BBC they fled across the border into India after refusing to carry out the orders of the military which seized power in a coup last month. In some of the first such interviews, we hear from defectors who tell us they escaped, fearing they'd be forced to kill or harm civilians.

Also on the programme: Ten years on from the start of the civil war, the International Red Cross reveals the suffering of young Syrians; and why France is conducting its first military operations in space.

(Photo: Myanmar anti-riot police officers move forward to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Pyinmana township, Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 04 March 2021. EPA/MAUNG LONLAN)