Widespread protests have continued in Myanmar with peaceful but angry demonstrations against the military taking place in towns and cities across the country

Also in the programme: the World Health Organisation issues its most detailed report yet on violence against women. And Buckingham Palace responds to the damaging allegations levelled by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

(Photo:Around 200 people were thought to be trapped in the Sanchaung district. Credit: EPA)