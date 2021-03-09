Main content

Myanmar protesters flee military assault

Dozens of anti-coup protesters escape after being trapped overnight.

Security forces in Myanmar have tried a new tactic - trapping anti-coup activists in a neighbourhood in the largest city, Yangon. We hear how the protesters escaped after being cornered by the military assault overnight.

Also on the programme: Aboriginal people in the state of Victoria welcome Australia's first inquiry into the impact of colonisation; and why a rare chunk of meteorite discovered in southern England is getting scientists excited.

(Photo: Demonstrators react after being exposed to tear gas fired by the police during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 March 2021. EPA/LYNN BO BO)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

UN concerned over trapped Myanmar protesters

09/03/2021 20:06 GMT

