Security forces in Myanmar have tried a new tactic - trapping anti-coup activists in a neighbourhood in the largest city, Yangon. We hear how the protesters escaped after being cornered by the military assault overnight.

Also on the programme: Aboriginal people in the state of Victoria welcome Australia's first inquiry into the impact of colonisation; and why a rare chunk of meteorite discovered in southern England is getting scientists excited.

(Photo: Demonstrators react after being exposed to tear gas fired by the police during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 March 2021. EPA/LYNN BO BO)