Main content

UN concerned over trapped Myanmar protesters

The UN voices concern over the Myanmar military confining a large number of protesters in one neighbourhood.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has stated its deep concern over the fate of a large group of protestors in Yangon - possibly in their hundreds - who've been confined and trapped by the security forces in one neighbourhood. Also on the programme: Brazil's former president - Lula - has had his convictions annulled. He'll be able to contest next year's elections; and how far has one TV interview shaken the foundations of an age-old institution? Harry and Meghan take aim at the Royal family and their courtiers.

(Photo: Police officers search for hiding demonstrators during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar. Credit: EPA/LYNN BO BO)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

08/03/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

09/03/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.