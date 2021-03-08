Main content
UN concerned over trapped Myanmar protesters
The UN voices concern over the Myanmar military confining a large number of protesters in one neighbourhood.
The United Nations Human Rights Office has stated its deep concern over the fate of a large group of protestors in Yangon - possibly in their hundreds - who've been confined and trapped by the security forces in one neighbourhood. Also on the programme: Brazil's former president - Lula - has had his convictions annulled. He'll be able to contest next year's elections; and how far has one TV interview shaken the foundations of an age-old institution? Harry and Meghan take aim at the Royal family and their courtiers.
(Photo: Police officers search for hiding demonstrators during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar. Credit: EPA/LYNN BO BO)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only