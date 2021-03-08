Main content

Jurors selected for George Floyd's murder trial

Proceedings begin in trial of police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Jury selection for the trial of a former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd is getting underway in Minneapolis. We explore what the mood is like in the city.

Also on the programme: How the revelations from a high-profile interview between Oprah Winfrey and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are shaking the British royal family; and who is the first English feminist? We find out what Cambridge university thinks.

(Photo: Protesters raise their fists and chant after the "I Can't Breathe" Silent March for Justice in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi)

