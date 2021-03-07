Main content

Huge explosions rock Equatorial Guinea's main city

The West African country has appealed for international help after a munitions dump blew up

Officials in the West African country of Equatorial Guinea have appealed for international help after a munitions dump blew up in the economic capital Bata, killing at least fifteen people and injuring hundreds more. State television showed people looking for survivors in the rubble and lifting up debris from collapsed buildings.

Also in the programme: Pope Francis offers prayers for all those who lost their lives in the battle to liberate the Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State militants; and what Dutch researchers are hoping to learn from a music concert trial without social distancing.

(Image: An image from state television in Equatorial Guinea shows people searching through rubble following explosions at a military base in Bata. Credit TVGE/via REUTERS)

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

Pope leads prayers in Mosul

08/03/2021 14:06 GMT

