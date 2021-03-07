Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Pope Francis is visiting parts of northern Iraq that were held by Islamic State (IS) militants on the third day of his historic trip to the country.

We'll hear from Bagan, Myanmar's cultural centre about the protests there today and the violent response from the police.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran on spying charges, has had her ankle tag removed at the end of her five-year sentence.

And is streaming killing music? We'll hear from one half of the songwriting duo that made ABBA global superstars.

(Photo: There are churches from four of Iraq's Christian denominations in and around Mosul's Church Square. Credit: Reuters)