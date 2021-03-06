The second day of Pope Francis's visit to Iraq has taken him to Najaf for a meeting with a revered Shia Muslim spiritual leader, to the ancient city of Ur, and to St Joseph's Church in Baghdad where he officiated at Mass. We hear from Father Karam Shamasham, the priest at the Chaldean Catholic church in Telskuf in Nineveh province.

Also in the programme: We hear from the northern Yemeni city of Marib, the latest flashpoint between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and attacking Houthi forces; and there has been a night of violent clashes between police and protesters in Paraguay, as people protest against the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: Pope Francis officiates the Holy mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Baghdad, Iraq, on 6 March 2021. Credit: EPA/Vatican Media Handout)