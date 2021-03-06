Main content

Pope Francis denounces extremism on historic visit to Iraq

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at St Joseph's Church in Baghdad and condemns religious extremism

The second day of Pope Francis's visit to Iraq has taken him to Najaf for a meeting with a revered Shia Muslim spiritual leader, to the ancient city of Ur, and to St Joseph's Church in Baghdad where he officiated at Mass. We hear from Father Karam Shamasham, the priest at the Chaldean Catholic church in Telskuf in Nineveh province.

Also in the programme: We hear from the northern Yemeni city of Marib, the latest flashpoint between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and attacking Houthi forces; and there has been a night of violent clashes between police and protesters in Paraguay, as people protest against the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: Pope Francis officiates the Holy mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Baghdad, Iraq, on 6 March 2021. Credit: EPA/Vatican Media Handout)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Pope Francis and Iraq's top Shia religious leader call for unity

Next

07/03/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.