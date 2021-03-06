Pope Francis has discussed the safety of Iraq's Christian minority with one of Shia Islam's most powerful figures, on his landmark trip to the country.

Danish authorities tell dozens of Syrian refugees they must return home because Damascus and the surrounding area is safe.

And one of the men behind the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine reflects on comments by politicians in europe which called into question the vaccines effectiveness in tackling Covid-19.

(Photo: Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani with Pope Francis on Saturday. Credit: Reuters)