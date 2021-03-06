Main content

Pope Francis and Iraq's top Shia religious leader call for unity

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Pope Francis has discussed the safety of Iraq's Christian minority with one of Shia Islam's most powerful figures, on his landmark trip to the country.

Danish authorities tell dozens of Syrian refugees they must return home because Damascus and the surrounding area is safe.

And one of the men behind the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine reflects on comments by politicians in europe which called into question the vaccines effectiveness in tackling Covid-19.

(Photo: Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani with Pope Francis on Saturday. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Pope urges end to violence on historic Iraq trip

Next

06/03/2021 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.