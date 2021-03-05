Main content

Pope urges end to violence on historic Iraq trip

Pope Francis calls for an end to extremism and violence in his opening address of the first-ever papal visit to Iraq. But why are Christians in Iraq being persecuted?

Also in the programme: Czech Republic struggles to contain Covid-19; and China's new powers to control Hong Kong's democracy.

(Picture: Pope Francis speaks during a meeting at the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad Credit: EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO)

