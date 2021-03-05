Main content

Pope Francis' historic Iraq visit gets underway

He hopes to use the trip to reassure Christians who were persecuted by the Islamic State group and to strengthen ties with the Muslim world.

Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq for the first ever papal visit to the country. He hopes to use the trip to reassure Christians who were persecuted by the Islamic State group - and deepen ties with the Muslim world. But the visit comes amid a global pandemic and growing security concerns in Iraq. Despite these concerns making it his most risky visit yet, the 84-year-old insisted he was "duty bound".

Also on the programme: China reveals details of changes to Hong Kong's electoral system that will tighten Beijing's grip over the territory; and the women at the forefront of India's Farmers' protests.

(Picture: The Pope was greeted by Iraq's PM and dancers at the airport in Baghdad. Credit: Reuters.)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Myanmar's protestors defy bloody crackdown

Next

05/03/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.