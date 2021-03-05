He hopes to use the trip to reassure Christians who were persecuted by the Islamic State group and to strengthen ties with the Muslim world.

Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq for the first ever papal visit to the country. He hopes to use the trip to reassure Christians who were persecuted by the Islamic State group - and deepen ties with the Muslim world. But the visit comes amid a global pandemic and growing security concerns in Iraq. Despite these concerns making it his most risky visit yet, the 84-year-old insisted he was "duty bound".

Also on the programme: China reveals details of changes to Hong Kong's electoral system that will tighten Beijing's grip over the territory; and the women at the forefront of India's Farmers' protests.

(Picture: The Pope was greeted by Iraq's PM and dancers at the airport in Baghdad. Credit: Reuters.)