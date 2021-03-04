Main content

Myanmar's protestors defy bloody crackdown

Defiant activists return to the streets to protest coup after day of bloodshed.

Protestors in Myanmar have again clashed with security forces as they returned to the streets to protest the military take-over. Myanmar's ambassador to the UN tells us the world must take action against the military.

Also on the programme: Why President Biden has condemned a decision to drop mask mandates in Texas and Mississippi as “Neanderthal thinking”; and what's driving a growing row between Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan.

(Photo: People attend the funeral of Angel a 19-year-old protester also known as Kyal Sin who was shot in the head as Myanmar forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer)

