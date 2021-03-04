Opponents of the coup in Myanmar have defied the military and continued to demonstrate despite the increasing use of lethal force.

Also in the programme: how some European countries are giving up on EU procurement and looking to Russia and China for covid vaccines. And a new study reveals that almost all coronavirus deaths are in countries where half the population are obese.

(Photo: Protesters demand the release of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Credit: Getty Images)