Opponents of the coup in Myanmar continue to demonstrate

Opponents of the coup in Myanmar have defied the military and continued to demonstrate despite the increasing use of lethal force.

Also in the programme: how some European countries are giving up on EU procurement and looking to Russia and China for covid vaccines. And a new study reveals that almost all coronavirus deaths are in countries where half the population are obese.

(Photo: Protesters demand the release of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Credit: Getty Images)

