Main content

ICC opens war crimes investigation in Palestinian territories

The formal investigation has been denounced by Israel and welcomed by Palestinians

The ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said the probe would cover events in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip since June 2014. The ICC has the authority to prosecute those accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes on the territory of states party to the Rome Statute, its founding treaty. Israel has never ratified the Rome Statute, but the court ruled that it had jurisdiction because the United Nations secretary general accepted the Palestinians' accession to the treaty in 2015.

Also on the programme: Violence climbs to new levels in Myanmar, as demonstrators protest against the coup; and Germany's security agency designates the main opposition party as a suspected extremist organisation.

(Picture: Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border Credit: Reuters/Amir Cohen)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

03/03/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

04/03/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.