The formal investigation has been denounced by Israel and welcomed by Palestinians

The ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said the probe would cover events in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip since June 2014. The ICC has the authority to prosecute those accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes on the territory of states party to the Rome Statute, its founding treaty. Israel has never ratified the Rome Statute, but the court ruled that it had jurisdiction because the United Nations secretary general accepted the Palestinians' accession to the treaty in 2015.

Also on the programme: Violence climbs to new levels in Myanmar, as demonstrators protest against the coup; and Germany's security agency designates the main opposition party as a suspected extremist organisation.

(Picture: Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border Credit: Reuters/Amir Cohen)