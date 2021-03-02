Main content

Protesters in Myanmar press junta for Suu Kyi's release

The Prime Minister of Singapore has condemned the violence in the country

Some of Myanmar’s neighbours pressed its ruling junta on Tuesday to release ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cease using lethal force against opponents of their Feb. 1 coup.

Also on the programme: The US imposes sanctions on senior Russian officials over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny; and three Afghan women journalist are shot dead in a wave of targeted killings.

(Photo: People make the three-finger salute on a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. Credit: Reuters).

Yesterday 21:06GMT
02/03/2021 20:06 GMT

03/03/2021 14:06 GMT

