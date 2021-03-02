Main content

Nigerian schoolgirls released

Hundreds of schoolgirls abducted by gunmen in Zamfara state have been released.

Hundreds of schoolgirls abducted by gunmen in Nigeria's north-western Zamfara state have been released. The girls were abducted last Friday and taken to a forest, according to police.

Also in the programme: Singapore's Prime Minister calls for Myanmar's military junta to release Aung San Suu Kyi; and the environmental price of mining Bitcoin.

Photo: Abducted Nigerian schools following their release. Credit: Reuters

