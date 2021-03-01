The United States has urged Saudi Arabia to disband a rapid intervention force sanctioned over the murder of the journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. The State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said it wanted Saudi Arabia to adopt institutional reforms so anti- dissident activities and operations stopped completely.

Also, the former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is found guilty of corruption and given a prison sentence.

And how the war in Yemen has ripped apart schools, and how one nine year-old is trying to resist.

(Photo: Saudi crown prince. Credit: AFP)