The deposed leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been charged with two more offences - inciting public unrest and violating communications laws - as she appeared before a court for a second time since last month's coup. We speak to her lawyer.

Also in the programme: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to three years in jail - two of them suspended - for corruption; and hundreds of pro-democracy protesters have gathered at a court in Hong Kong where 47 activists face charges of "conspiracy to commit subversion".

(Photo: protest against Myanmar's military coup. Credit: EPA)