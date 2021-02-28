Main content

UN says at least 18 dead in Myanmar protests

It was the bloodiest day since mass protests began against the military leaders who overthrew the elected government.

The United Nations has condemned the use of lethal force against peaceful protesters in Myanmar. Protesters in several cities were met with live ammunition, rubber bullets, stun guns and water cannon. Also: we have more details on the penal colony in Russia where opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sent to; and the annual Golden Globe awards for film and television will be handed out in Hollywood a few hours from now but there’s been some controversy regarding the 87 members who choose the winners.

( Photo: Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Credit: REUTERS/Stringer)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Myanmar's bloodiest day of protests so far

Next

01/03/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.