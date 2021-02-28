In Myanmar it appears to be the bloodiest day since protests against the coup began, with reports of at least nine people killed by security forces in several cities.

Also in the programme: how good is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and why do you only need one shot? And 47 pro-democracy activists and opposition figures in Hong Kong are charged with conspiracy to commit subversion.

(Image: A riot police officer fires a rubber bullet toward protesters in Yangon, February 28, 2021. Credit: Reuters)