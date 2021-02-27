Main content

UN investigator criticises Kashoggi report

Agnes Callamard, who led the UN's investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, criticises the US decision not to sanction Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Agnes Callamard, the woman who led the UN's investigation into the murder of the Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi, has criticised the US decision not to impose sanctions on the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Newshour hears from Saudi analyst Ali Shehabi.

Also in the programme: Amnesty International has verified eyewitness accounts of a massacre in Aksum in Ethiopia's Tigray province last November; and Cornwall prepares for the G7.

(Picture: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul. credit: Reuters)

US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing

27/02/2021 21:06 GMT

