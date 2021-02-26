An American intelligence report finds that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved a plan to capture or kill the exiled journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. The US-based writer was murdered while visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Also in the programme: the military in Myanmar annuls the results of last November's elections in a move that tightens its grip on the country; and more than 300 schoolgirls are abducted by unidentified gunmen in North-western Nigeria.

Photo: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Credit: Reuters