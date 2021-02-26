Main content

US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing

Intelligence report finds Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved journalist's murder.

An American intelligence report finds that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved a plan to capture or kill the exiled journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. The US-based writer was murdered while visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Also in the programme: the military in Myanmar annuls the results of last November's elections in a move that tightens its grip on the country; and more than 300 schoolgirls are abducted by unidentified gunmen in North-western Nigeria.

Photo: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Credit: Reuters

