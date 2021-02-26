Biden orders attack on Iran-backed militias in his first military action
The Pentagon said the strike was ordered in response to attacks against US in Iraq
First military action undertaken by the Biden administration also takes place ahead of publication of a U.S. intelligence report expected to single out Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving and probably ordering the 2018 killing of former royal insider Jamal Khashoggi.
Also in the programme: We mark ten years since the uprising that deposed Muammar Gaddafi in Libya; and the UK Supreme Court rules Shamima Begum, who left the UK for Syria to join the Islamic State group as a teenager, will not be allowed to return and fight her citizenship case .
(Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden displays his face mask as he speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters.)
