Main content

Biden orders attack on Iran-backed militias in his first military action

The Pentagon said the strike was ordered in response to attacks against US in Iraq

First military action undertaken by the Biden administration also takes place ahead of publication of a U.S. intelligence report expected to single out Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving and probably ordering the 2018 killing of former royal insider Jamal Khashoggi.

Also in the programme: We mark ten years since the uprising that deposed Muammar Gaddafi in Libya; and the UK Supreme Court rules Shamima Begum, who left the UK for Syria to join the Islamic State group as a teenager, will not be allowed to return and fight her citizenship case .

(Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden displays his face mask as he speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters.)

27 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Friday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Armenian PM accuses army of coup attempt

Next

26/02/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Friday 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.