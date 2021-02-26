The Pentagon said the strike was ordered in response to attacks against US in Iraq

First military action undertaken by the Biden administration also takes place ahead of publication of a U.S. intelligence report expected to single out Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving and probably ordering the 2018 killing of former royal insider Jamal Khashoggi.

Also in the programme: We mark ten years since the uprising that deposed Muammar Gaddafi in Libya; and the UK Supreme Court rules Shamima Begum, who left the UK for Syria to join the Islamic State group as a teenager, will not be allowed to return and fight her citizenship case .

(Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden displays his face mask as he speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters.)