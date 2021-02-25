Nikol Pashinyan warns army to stay out of politics after military calls for him to resign.

Nikol Pashinyan says the army "must obey the people and elected authorities" after the country's armed forces called for him and his cabinet to resign. Mr Pashinyan has been under pressure since Armenia lost a war with neighbouring Azerbaijan last year.

Also in the programme: European Union leaders hold a virtual conference to try to speed up coronavirus vaccinations; and doctors join anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

Photo: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pahinyan. Credit: EPA