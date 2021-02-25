Main content

Armenian PM accuses army of coup attempt

Nikol Pashinyan warns army to stay out of politics after military calls for him to resign.

Nikol Pashinyan says the army "must obey the people and elected authorities" after the country's armed forces called for him and his cabinet to resign. Mr Pashinyan has been under pressure since Armenia lost a war with neighbouring Azerbaijan last year.

Also in the programme: European Union leaders hold a virtual conference to try to speed up coronavirus vaccinations; and doctors join anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

Photo: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pahinyan. Credit: EPA

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

25/02/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

26/02/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.