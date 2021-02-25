Main content
Myanmar coup: Supporters of military Junta clash with pro-democracy rivals
The military says the police are using minimal force in dealing with the protests
About 1,000 supporters of the military turned up for a rally in central Yangon on Thursday. Some were photographed with clubs and knives. Students, doctors and other members of the public joined pro-democracy demonstrations.
Also in the programme: China says it has eradicated poverty in the country; and Armenia’s, Nikol Pashinyan, denounces what he called a coup attempt.
(Photo: A demonstrator kneels as he protests against the military coup while riot police advance on a street as tensions rise in Yangon. Credit: EPA).
Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service
Today 14:06GMT BBC World Service