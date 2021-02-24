Main content

Former Syrian officer sentenced in landmark case

German Court convicts a former member of President Assad's intelligence staff for torture.

In Germany, a Syrian intelligence officer is convicted for complicity in crimes against humanity. We hear from one of those who testified at the trial.

Also on the programme, Ghana is the first African country to receive a delivery from the global Covid vaccine scheme, Covax; And after a century in private hands, a painting by van Gogh goes public.

(Photo: Staff removes handcuffs of Syrian defendant Eyad A. as he arrives to hear his verdict in the courtroom in Koblenz, Germany; Credit: Thomas Frey/Pool via REUTERS)

