In a landmark case, a court in Germany has convicted a former Syrian intelligence officer for human rights abuses committed against opponents of President Assad.

Also in the programme: Ghana has become the first country to receive a coronavirus vaccine shipment from Covax, the global initiative to help poorer countries tackle the pandemic. And will the Olympics be held in Tokyo this year ?

(Photo: The trial of alleged Syrian intelligence officer Eyad al-Gharib began in April 2020. Credit: AFP)