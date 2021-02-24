Main content

Syrian ex-intelligence officer convicted in landmark Germany case

In a landmark case, a court in Germany has convicted a former Syrian intelligence officer for human rights abuses committed against opponents of President Assad.

Also in the programme: Ghana has become the first country to receive a coronavirus vaccine shipment from Covax, the global initiative to help poorer countries tackle the pandemic. And will the Olympics be held in Tokyo this year ?

(Photo: The trial of alleged Syrian intelligence officer Eyad al-Gharib began in April 2020. Credit: AFP)

