Main content

Yemen's silent hunger crisis

On the ground in Yemen, where hundreds of thousands of children are starving to death.

Ten years since the outbreak of war in Yemen, the United Nations is warning the country is at risk of the worst famine the world has seen in decades. We hear from the centre of the crisis and speak to the most senior UN official in charge of relief operations.

Also on the programme: Sir David Attenborough warns climate change threatens global security; and could the street drug ecstasy cure alcoholism?

(Image: A Yemeni child looks on as she waits for her malnourished brother at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, 13 January 2021. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

24/02/2021 14:06 GMT

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

