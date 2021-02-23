Main content

Facebook reverses ban on news pages in Australia

Facebook is to restore news feeds in Australia after the government agreed to amend legislation forcing social media companies to pay for news content. .

Also in the programme: Aid agencies are again warning that Yemen stands on the brink of famine with hunger now a problem all over Yemen, not just the north. And a study of Covid-19 infection rates in Nigeria suggests they're much higher than previously reported.

(Photo: Facebook and newspapers. Credit: EPA)

