Facebook restores news feeds in Australia after the government agreed to amend legislation forcing social media companies to pay for news content.

Also in the programme: Aid agencies are again warning that Yemen stands on the brink of famine with hunger now a problem all over Yemen, not just the north. And a study of Covid-19 infection rates in Nigeria suggests they're much higher than previously reported.

(Photo: Facebook and newspapers. Credit: EPA)