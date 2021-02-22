Main content

England's lockdown exit plan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils his plan to lift lockdown restrictions.

Boris Johnson has revealed his "roadmap" to end the lockdown in England - as data from the UK's vaccination drive shows a spectacular drop in serious illness and deaths. We examine the Prime Minister's plan. Also on the programme: The latest on protests in Myanmar; and as the US Supreme Court clears the way for New York prosecutors to obtain Donald Trump's tax returns, we ask if the former president is facing fresh legal trouble. (Image: Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19). Monday February 22, 2021. Leon Neal/PA Wire)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
23/02/2021 14:06 GMT

  Yesterday 21:06GMT
