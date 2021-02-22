Boris Johnson has revealed his "roadmap" to end the lockdown in England - as data from the UK's vaccination drive shows a spectacular drop in serious illness and deaths. We examine the Prime Minister's plan. Also on the programme: The latest on protests in Myanmar; and as the US Supreme Court clears the way for New York prosecutors to obtain Donald Trump's tax returns, we ask if the former president is facing fresh legal trouble. (Image: Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19). Monday February 22, 2021. Leon Neal/PA Wire)

Show less