Luca Attanasio was travelling with the UN's World Food Programme when he died alongside two others in the Virunga National Park area. The attack is believed to have been an attempted kidnapping, though it's not clear who carried it out.

Also in the programme: Hundreds of thousands joined a general strike in Myanmar in some of the largest protests since a military coup three weeks ago; President Joe Biden holds a vigil as the United States' Covid-19 death toll reaches half a million; and Norway's National Museum of Art concludes that a mysterious inscription on Edvard Munch's painting The Scream was written by the artist himself.

(Photo: Italy's foreign minister has confirmed the death of Luca Attanasio. Credit: Italian foreign ministry/AFP/Getty Images)