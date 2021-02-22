Main content

Italy's ambassador to DR Congo killed in ambush on UN convoy

Luca Attanasio was travelling with the UN's World Food Programme.

Luca Attanasio was travelling with the UN's World Food Programme when he died alongside two others in the Virunga National Park area. The attack is believed to have been an attempted kidnapping, though it's not clear who carried it out.

Also in the programme: Hundreds of thousands joined a general strike in Myanmar in some of the largest protests since a military coup three weeks ago; President Joe Biden holds a vigil as the United States' Covid-19 death toll reaches half a million; and Norway's National Museum of Art concludes that a mysterious inscription on Edvard Munch's painting The Scream was written by the artist himself.

(Photo: Italy's foreign minister has confirmed the death of Luca Attanasio. Credit: Italian foreign ministry/AFP/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Iran and the IAEA come to a temporary agreement regarding inspections

Next

22/02/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.