Iran and the IAEA come to a temporary agreement regarding inspections

The IAEA will continue to have access to nuclear facilities for three months.

The IAEA will continue to have access to nuclear facilities for three months. President Biden wants the US to rejoin the 2015 nuclear accord abandoned by Donald Trump but wants Iran to come back into compliance with the deal before it lifts sanctions.

Also on the programme, the Myanmar military have been removed from Facebook for using it to incite violence. And Israel suffers its worst environmental disaster for years as its Mediterranean shoreline is drenched with tar.

(Picture Credit: EPA)

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

Funeral procession for 20-year-old Myanmar protester

22/02/2021 14:06 GMT

