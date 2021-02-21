The funeral has taken place in Myanmar of a young woman who became a symbol of resistance to military rule after she was shot during a protest. Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing was buried in the capital, Naypyidaw. We hear from the funeral and from a political activist.

Also on the programme, we head to Spain where protesters took to the streets of Barcelona for the fifth consecutive night on Saturday following the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel. He was arrested on Tuesday for insulting police and Spanish royalty in his song lyrics igniting a debate over freedom of expression laws in Spain. Our reporter tells the story. And voting is taking place in Niger in the second round of a presidential election - which will see the first democratic transition of power since independence from France in 1960.

(Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing has become a rallying point for protesters in Myanmar. Credit: Reuters)