Main content

Funeral procession for 20-year-old Myanmar protester

Thousands join cortege for the first protester killed in democracy rally

The funeral has taken place in Myanmar of a young woman who became a symbol of resistance to military rule after she was shot during a protest. Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing was buried in the capital, Naypyidaw. We hear from the funeral and from a political activist.

Also on the programme, we head to Spain where protesters took to the streets of Barcelona for the fifth consecutive night on Saturday following the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel. He was arrested on Tuesday for insulting police and Spanish royalty in his song lyrics igniting a debate over freedom of expression laws in Spain. Our reporter tells the story. And voting is taking place in Niger in the second round of a presidential election - which will see the first democratic transition of power since independence from France in 1960.

(Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing has become a rallying point for protesters in Myanmar. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Myanmar: Two protesters have been killed in the city of Mandalay

Next

21/02/2021 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.