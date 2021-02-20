Witnesses said police used live ammunition as they tried to disperse the crowd.

Witnesses said police used live ammunition as they tried to disperse the crowd, following clashes with shipyard workers who are on strike. Footage shot at the protest shows people on the street scattering on foot and on motorbikes as gunfire rings out.

Also on the programme, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, has arrived in Tehran amid redoubled efforts to try to revive the Iran nuclear deal and President Biden has declared a major disaster in the US state of Texas, due to the power outages caused by extreme winter weather.

(Picture: Protesters in Myanmar Credit: Reuters/Holm)