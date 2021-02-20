Iran says that despite an EU offer to broker talks with the US aimed at reviving a nuclear deal, America "must act" first and lift sanctions.

Iran says that despite an EU offer to broker talks with the US aimed at reviving a nuclear deal, America "must act" first and lift sanctions.

Emergency medical workers in Myanmar say at least two people have been killed and several injured at a protest in the city of Mandalay against this month's coup. Witnesses said police used live ammunition as they tried to disperse the crowd. It's an escalation in the military's response to the daily demonstrations across Myanmar. Also in the programme; how memories of old Damascus inspired an award-winning composition.

(Picture: The US and European powers have called on Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. Credit: EPA)