As some poorer countries fall behind in the vaccination race against Covid-19, the G7 group of developed nations has pledged billions of dollars to the United Nation's Covax fund to vaccinate the world's poorest. Following the virtual meeting leaders announced that their overall commitment was $7.5bn. Also in the programme: we’ll hear from Somalia where there are reports that security forces have fired live rounds into the air to disperse people protesting against delayed elections; and the new US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has given an exclusive interview to the BBC about the Biden administration's approach to the world.

(Photo: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts the Online G7 Summit at Downing Street in London. Credit: Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS).