Billions to boost global vaccine supply

World leaders vow to increase vaccine supplies to the developing world.

Leaders of the G7 group of rich countries are meeting virtually with a vow to invest billions of dollars to boost supplies of coronavirus vaccines to poorer nations. We ask if it will be enough to meet the challenges faced in the developing world.

Also on the programme: Why people are taking to the streets in Spain to demand the release of a jailed rapper; and as the US rejoins the Paris Climate Accords - what difference will it make?

(Image: A South African health worker receives the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine during the roll out of the first batch of vaccines at Khayelitsha hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, 17 February 2021. EPA/NIC BOTHMA)

Nasa’s Perseverance rover lands on Mars

19/02/2021 20:06 GMT

