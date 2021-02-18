Main content

Nasa’s Perseverance rover lands on Mars

Nasa scientists call the landing "seven minutes of terror" as it hurtles to the surface at 20,000km per hour before slowing down.

After a seven-month journey of around 470 million kilometres, Nasa’s Perseverance rover has landed on Mars. The ambitious mission hopes to find some fossil evidence of micro-organisms.

Also in the programme: we’ll hear from Afghanistan after NATO decided there needed to be a reduction in violence before more foreign troops could be withdrawn; and as power cuts and water shortages continue in Texas, which is in the middle of a winter storm, officials warn it could take weeks before supplies are fully restored. What went wrong?

(Photo: an artist impression issued by NASA of the Mars 2020 spacecraft carrying the Perseverance rover as it approaches Mars. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/PA Wire).

